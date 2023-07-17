Utah prepares for another day of heat but a break is coming

SALT LAKE CITY — It's no secret Utah has been dealing with heat through the last week and Monday will be no different as dangerous conditions sweep the state and temperatures soar into the triple digits.

Heat advisories and warnings were put in place until Monday night for much of the state.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs near 102 degrees in Salt Lake City and 111 degrees in southern areas of the state.

In eastern Utah, it will be the hottest day so far in 2023.

Over the weekend, the record-high temperature for July 16 was shattered in Salt Lake City with a high of 106 degrees.

The hot conditions are causing issues on Utah's roads with buckling keeping crews busy.

Roads become more at risk for buckling when temperatures hit 90 degrees and above. The Utah Department of Transportation explained that buckling is caused by what's under the road when different materials like dirt and road grit get lodged under concrete.

Concrete expands when temperatures rise and it has no choice but to expand upward, causing the road to buckle without any warning.

"That's one of the unfortunate things about it is we can't predict when it's going to happen," explained UDOT representative Mitch Shaw. "We know once we start getting into the mid-summer and the temperatures start getting mid-nineties and above, we know that it will happen, but we can't predict where it's going to happen."

The record-breaking snowfall also may have contributed to the road buckling conditions as snow caused more potholes, allowing for more material than usual to sneak under the roads.

There's good news ahead as a break from the heat is on the way.

A weak cold front will be moving in late Monday night into Tuesday, bringing relief from the sweltering conditions and the potential for thunderstorms.

Storms will be most likely over the mountains in central and southern Utah Monday afternoon and evening and temperatures will even drop a few degrees.

But don't get used to it - more hot weather will build again by the weekend with even more triple-digit temperatures on the way.