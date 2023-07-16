Watch Now
Daily temperature record shattered in Salt Lake City

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 18:27:56-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The record-high temperature for July 16 in Salt Lake City was surpassed Sunday.

The National Weather Service's official measuring point at the SLC International Airport reached 104° Fahrenheit at about 3:20 p.m. — breaking the previous record of 103 degrees that was set in 2010.

Then just five minutes later, it jumped to 106°, shattering the already broken record for the hottest July 16 on record.

Many areas across the state of Utah remain under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories from the NWS.

Meanwhile in St. George, the temperatures are forecast to hit as high as 113 degrees!

