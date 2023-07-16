Daily temperature record shattered in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The record-high temperature for July 16 in Salt Lake City was surpassed Sunday.

The National Weather Service's official measuring point at the SLC International Airport reached 104° Fahrenheit at about 3:20 p.m. — breaking the previous record of 103 degrees that was set in 2010.

Then just five minutes later, it jumped to 106°, shattering the already broken record for the hottest July 16 on record.

Many areas across the state of Utah remain under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories from the NWS.

These temperatures will be dangerously hot both today and tomorrow for most valley locations, increasing the likelihood of heat related illnesses. If you must be outside today stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day. #utwx pic.twitter.com/p2tXN5rPjl — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile in St. George, the temperatures are forecast to hit as high as 113 degrees!

Sunday morning's full forecast: