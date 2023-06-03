Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah Pride Festival opening postponed due to weather

Image (3).jpg
SLCPD
Image (3).jpg
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 16:44:28-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Festival in downtown Salt Lake City was temporarily closed as a storm swept through the area Saturday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police announced just before 1 p.m. that the event organizers — the Utah Pride Center — made the decision to postpone opening for the day due to the "potential of severe weather." In addition, all "non-essential personnel" were asked to leave the festival grounds, located at Washington Square Park.

The Utah Pride Center later announced that they are working to get security and vendors back into place so they can open the gates. They expect to reopen at about 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere