Utah prison inmate's death investigated as homicide

GUNNISON, Utah — A homicide investigation is underway in the death of an inmate at the Utah State Prison in Gunnison.

Ted Davey, 62, was found dead Sunday morning at the Central Utah Correctional Facility's "Henry" housing facility.

The Utah Department of Corrections issued a statement Sunday evening after notifiying Davey's family.

UDC officials said his death is being investigated as a homicide by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation. No further details about why it's being investigated as a homicide were immediately available.

Davey was serving a sentence for four felony counts of driving under the influence, a crime that he has been convicted of several times prior to his most recent sentencing in 2019.

Two days prior, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced that a female inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility had died. Paige Godwin, 39, was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday evening. She was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of efforts to revive her, the sheriff's office said in a press release. Officials said her death appeared to be from an "unknown medical issue" based on the initial phases of the investigation, although an official cause of her death would be determined by the medical examiner and a full investigation will be conducted.