Utah ranks second in the nation for AI use at work, trailing only Maryland

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ranks second in the nation for artificial intelligence use in the workplace, trailing only Maryland, according to Microsoft. More than a third of working-age Utahns — more than 35% — use AI regularly.

Maryland ranks first due to the large concentration of professionals in the population built up around the national capital.

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Utah's high ranking is driven by a young, urban, and professional workforce, along with a diverse economy that includes a significant number of professional and skilled technical jobs.

Utah County leads all counties in the state, with AI usage above 50%, pushed higher by a strong tech sector and higher education presence. Cache County is the only other county pulling the state's average up.