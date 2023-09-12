Utah real estate market dunks on former Jazz coach Quin Snyder

MILLCREEK, Utah — Quin Snyder didn't take many "L's" on the court during his time with Utah Jazz, but what happened when he left the Beehive State is a different story.

While Snyder certainly landed on his feet with the Atlanta Hawks, he reportedly didn't fare very well when unloading his Millcreek home.

According to Realtor.com, Snyder originally listed the 8-bedroom, 7.5-bath home for $12.75 million after leaving the Jazz in July 2022. Even after reducing the price to below $10 million, the Snyder's were unable to get any fish on the hook.

When a deal was finally reached to sell the mansion for $7.75 million, it was nearly 40 percent below the original asking price. Of course, Snyder most likely paid less for the house when he purchased it, so we're sure overall he made out just fine.

It's not known who purchased the 12,000 square foot home that offers majestic views of the Wasatch Mountains along with a pickleball court, putting green, elevator and five-car garage.

Perhaps it was John Stockton, Utah's all-time "steals" leader.