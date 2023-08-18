Utah refugees and immigrants to launch new café, market

SALT LAKE CITY — Naomi Larsen is getting ready to take her specialty flavored custards to a new level.

Her Prin-Ya Custard will be sold at "Spice on 9th," a café and market being put together by the Spice Kitchen Incubator. It's a program of the International Rescue Committee, which works with refugees and immigrants who settle in Utah. Spice Kitchen Incubator gives them business opportunities in the food and dining industry.

"Here it’s open to the public. They can come and browse, and my product will be there all the time," Larsen said. "That’s awesome."

Spice on 9th will open Aug. 28 at 422 West 900 South in the up-and-coming Granary District in Salt Lake City. It's a new concept by the Spice Kitchen Incubator, which recently retired its "Spice To Go" food boxes that introduced subscribers to cuisines from around the world. The café and market, which will be open Monday through Friday from 8am-3pm, will offer a rotating menu of foods. It will also sell fresh produce from the International Rescue Committee's refugee-run New Roots Farm in West Valley City.

"Entrepreneurs are taking over the space on a rotating basis. But you can also get packaged products from entrepreneurs who don’t have a hot menu or they only want to focus on grocery store items," said Emily Park, the program manager for Spice Kitchen Incubator.

The program has not only introduced Utahns to new foods, but many chefs who have participated have gone on to launch successful food trucks, restaurants and catering businesses. While participants in the Spice Kitchen Incubator certainly know how to cook (as evidenced by the devoted followers at their food trucks and community festival booths), they learn local regulations, commercial kitchen and business skills.

"Within the program right now, we represent over 26 different culinary traditions from five continents right now," said Park.

The finishing touches for Spice on 9th café are being made as it gets ready for its grand opening. Larsen said she is excited for more Utahns to try her custards.

"I like the idea to be in this multi-cultural marketplace," she said. "I'm an immigrant, so I like to be part of that. I’m so grateful for Spice Kitchen. They’ve been helping me for years. This is my dream come true."