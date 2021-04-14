Utah Rep. Stewart applauds withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — Utah congressman and Air Force veteran Chris Stewart applauded President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday that all U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

“Last year, I supported former President Trump’s decision to finally withdraw our troops from Afghanistan. Today, I support President Biden’s decision to do the same. It is well past time that we bring our troops home," said Stewart in a statement.

Biden said he made the decision to remove troops from the country after consulting with other leaders.

"I’ve concluded that it’s time to end America’s longest war," said Biden. "It’s time for American troops to come home.”

The withdrawal will begin May 1, a deadline originally part of a peace deal the Trump administration brokered with the Taliban in February 2020.

A 14-year veteran of the military, Stewart served as a pilot in the Air Force flying rescue helicopters and the B-1B bomber. He hopes after the withdrawal that the military's focus will be on more pressing issues around the world.

"I know firsthand the enormous challenges we face overseas. Every year, security in the region gets worse and not better. America is better served to reallocate its resources and focus on the more immediate challenges we face around the world. I am grateful for President Biden’s decision to end this needless war.”

Utah Sen. Mike Lee also commended the move, saying, "a timely withdrawal seems like a good thing to me."