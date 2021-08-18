Utah reports 1,488 new COVID cases Wednesday; 12 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health today reported 1,488 new COVID cases and 12 more deaths since yesterday.
Additionally, the health department deported 11,271 more vaccine doses had been administered since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,004 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.7%.
There are 398 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
There were 12 additional deaths reported:
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized