Utah reports 1,488 new COVID cases Wednesday; 12 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health today reported 1,488 new COVID cases and 12 more deaths since yesterday.

Additionally, the health department deported 11,271 more vaccine doses had been administered since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,004 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.7%.

There are 398 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

There were 12 additional deaths reported: