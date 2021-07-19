Utah reports 1,552 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 1,552 confirmed cases and three additional deaths over the previous three days.

To date, 2,951,137 vaccines have been administered, with 13,063 additional doses reported since Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 571 per day and 280 people are currently hospitalized with COVID.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.5%.

With three additional deaths Monday, Utah's stands at 2,416: