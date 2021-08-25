Utah reports 1,585 new COVID cases Wednesday, 374 are children

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,585 new COVID-19 cases since the day before. School age Children make up 374 of those new cases.

According to the health department, 163 cases were in children ages 5-10, 82 cases in children ages 11-13, and 129 cases in children ages 14-18.

Additionally, the health department said, 10,904 vaccine doses have been administered since Tuesday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,122 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

According to the health department, 471 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The health department reported 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in Utah since Tuesday: