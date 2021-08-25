Watch
Utah reports 1,585 new COVID cases Wednesday, 374 are children

Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 15:25:30-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,585 new COVID-19 cases since the day before. School age Children make up 374 of those new cases.

According to the health department, 163 cases were in children ages 5-10, 82 cases in children ages 11-13, and 129 cases in children ages 14-18.

Additionally, the health department said, 10,904 vaccine doses have been administered since Tuesday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,122 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

According to the health department, 471 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The health department reported 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in Utah since Tuesday:

  1. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 25-44, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 25-44, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
