Utah reports 1,585 new COVID cases Wednesday, 374 are children

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,585 new COVID-19 cases since the day before. School age Children make up 374 of those new cases.
According to the health department, 163 cases were in children ages 5-10, 82 cases in children ages 11-13, and 129 cases in children ages 14-18.
Additionally, the health department said, 10,904 vaccine doses have been administered since Tuesday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,122 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.
According to the health department, 471 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
The health department reported 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in Utah since Tuesday:
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident