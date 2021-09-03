Utah reports 1,635 new COVID cases since yesterday; 6 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Health Department on Friday reported 1,635 new COVID cases since the day before and six new deaths.

The health department reported, 8,296 more vaccine doses had also been administered since yesterday.

The health department reported, school-aged children accounted for 453 of the new cases.

163 cases in children ages 5-10

122 cases in children ages 11-13

168 cases in children ages 14-18

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,365 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.01%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.3%.

The health department reported, There are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The six new deaths were: