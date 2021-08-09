Watch
Utah reports 2,000+ new COVID cases over the weekend; 9 more deaths

Posted at 1:07 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:12:21-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Health Department on Monday reported 2, 018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths.

Friday: 948

Saturday: 662

Sunday: 403

Additionally, 18,877 people have received a vaccine since Friday, the health department reported.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 827 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.3%.

There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Nine deaths were reported over the weekend:

1. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

2. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

4. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

6. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

7. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

