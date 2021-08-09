Nursing student steps in to deliver neighbor's baby

When a Utah County mom gave birth much earlier than expected a few days ago, her neighbor who is a nursing student stepped in to help.

Ashlie Farnsworth's fourth child was born a few weeks early. Her husband Kenny couldn't make it home in time, but luckily, their neighbor was still home on break from nursing school.

There wasn't enough time to get Ashlie to the hospital, so 22-year-old Allayna Rowe sprang into action.

The Farnsworths were so grateful, they gave their newborn a middle name after the hero nursing student who now has some great hands-on experience.

Watch the video above for the full story that is "Positively Utah."