Utah reports 21 new deaths from COVID-19 Friday; 2,189 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah department of health on Friday reports 21 new deaths from COVID-19 since the day before. That's the most deaths reported in a single day in the state since January.

The health department reported 20 deaths on January 15, 2021.

This comes on the heels of an announcement Friday by Intermountain Healthcare that they will suspend most non-emergency surgeries as they grapple with an "unsustainable" number of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

The health department reported, school-aged children account for 544 of today's newly announced cases.

210 cases in children ages 5-10

155 cases in children ages 11-13

179 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported, the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,511 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.2%.

The health department reported, there are 529 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 21 deaths reported are as follows: