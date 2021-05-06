Watch
Utah reports 395 more COVID-19 cases, 2.24 M vaccines administered, no new deaths

Posted at 11:07 AM, May 06, 2021
The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 395 cases—bringing the state's total to 399,374—and no additional deaths.

So far, a total of 2,242,271 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 17,760 since Wednesday.

2,588,877 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 343 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

142 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,219 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. No additional deaths in Utah were reported Thursday.

