Utah reports more than 2,200 new COVID cases over the weekend; 15 deaths

Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 02, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 2,244 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths over the weekend.

14,769 new people were tested over the weekend. There were 122 new hospitalizations, 11,404 new 1st-dose vaccinations, and 7,251 new people fully vaccinated.

Cases: 434,711 (2,244 new)
Tested: 2,932,497 (14,769 new)
Hospitalizations: 18,689 (122 new)
Deaths: 2,466 (15 new)
Vaccinated-1st dose: 1,679,664 (11,404 new)
Vaccinated-Fully: 1,485,840 (7,251 new)

The rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests is 861 per day. The rolling 7-day average person/person positivity rate is 14.7%.

The Utah Department of Health reported 367 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. 163 of those patients are in an ICU. At referral centers (where most COVID patients are being treated) the ICU beds are 85.2% occupied.

64.8% of vaccine-eligible Utahns (12+) have received at least one dose, and 57.3% of eligible Utahns are fully vaccinated.

