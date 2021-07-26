Watch
Utah reports more than 2,200 new COVID cases over Pioneer Day weekend; 9 more deaths

Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 15:18:39-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths from COVID-19 between Friday, July 23 and Sunday, July 25.

The state health department reports 428,687 total positive cases. This is an increase of 2,269 new cases since Thursday. A breakdown by day is provided below:

  • 7/22 - 768 cases
  • 7/23 - 672 cases
  • 7/24 - 506 cases
  • 7/25 - 329 cases

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 646 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

343 people in the state are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With nine additional deaths, Utah's death toll stands at 2,434.

  • Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, unknown age, unknown residence, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
