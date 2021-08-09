Utah resident demands Cox change 'obscene' last name

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Just when you think you've seen and heard it all, someone asks the governor to change his name because it's obscene.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared a letter he received from "a very concerned citizen" last week who asks... no, demands... that the leader of the Beehive State change his surname or face protests.

"I do not know if you know this," the letter starts, "but when people say your surname it sounds like the word [slang for male sex organ]. It's obscene! Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it."

The writer says that if Cox does not change his "foul, dirty and obscene surname," they , along with "thousands of other Utahns," will be sitting in protest "until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive."

If the sit in fails to gain attention, the writer says they will move to recall Cox from office.

"This is not a communist dictatorship. THIS IS THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH," the writer says. "We do not accept sick jokes to run rampant in our civil institutions."

In response to the letter, Cox tweeted its contents, adding that he is "grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback I get from constituents."

The governor's office has not said whether Cox is researching less offensive names to choose.