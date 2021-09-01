Utah residents asked to cut back to once-a-week lawn watering

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns have done such a great job at cutting back on outdoor water use during the current drought that the Utah Division of Water Rights is now asking residents to cut down a little more.

READ: Davis and Weber County Canal Co. shuts off secondary water supply early due to unprecedented drought

The state is now recommending watering lawns only once a week in the northern part of Utah. The reason behind the request is because longer nights, cooler temperatures and recent rains have helped battle the drought.

Lawn-watering recommendations used to be twice-a-week in northern Utah, and three times a week in the southern part of the state.

WATCH: Long-term forecasts show Utah's drought possibly getting worse

Local water districts appreciate the efforts by Utahns in conserving water as they've been able to stretch supply a little further, and help ensure the state has adequate drinking water supply next year.