Utah restaurant among 'most loved' in the US

OREM, Utah — A small Utah restaurant located in a nondescript strip mall received some major recognition to start off the summer.

Thai Drift in Orem was among 100 restaurants named to DoorDash's "Most Loved All Star Restaurants" in the U.S. on Monday.

According to the food delivery service, the restaurants on the list "are not only good at their craft, they're also reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations.

DoorDash said fewer than 1% of the restaurants they utilize qualified for the list, putting the Thai Drift in rarefied air.

"Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it's also about being dependable and operationally efficient," said DoorDash president Christopher Payne. "These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile. It's our honor to celebrate these amazing partners that make DoorDash great and the experience for our shared customers top-notch."

Thai Drift, which is located at 1655 North State Street in Orem, was the only Utah restaurant to make the list which was created using data from April 2021-2022.