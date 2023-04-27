Utah restaurants featured on list of best in the Southwest

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly a dozen Utah restaurants are being recognized for their exquisite eats as they were featured on Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest" for 2023.

The list comes at the perfect time as you may be thinking about taking a road trip this summer through southwestern states including Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado or New Mexico, which were the states mentioned in the rankings.

In total, 11 Utah restaurants across the state were featured on the list.

While a Utah restaurant didn't clinch the top spot, the highest-ranking restaurant in the Beehive State was "Capitol Burger" located in Torrey with fourth place.

Capitol Burger has more than 150 Yelp ratings, and 5 stars overall.

Their menu features creative concoctions such as a "Mac N Cheeseburger," as well as classic hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches and more.

The next restaurant that made the list in Utah may hit a little closer to home for many in Utah County.

At spot 12, Little India in American Fork also has hundreds of positive reviews and a 5-star rating overall.

Also in the Salt Lake Valley, Weller's Bistro in Layton, a restaurant serving German cuisine earned No. 89 on the list.

Southern Utah restaurants were not forgotten as Dixie Pizza Wagon, which was ranked fifth on the list of Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada, was featured in the latest rankings at 33.

Gaia's Garden Cafe in St. George, known for acai bowls, coffee and tea got its moment in the spotlight being ranked No. 85 on the list.

Nosh, a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant in Park City earned No. 40.

Tacos La Pasadita in Green River was not far behind being featured as No. 49.

Hidden Cuisine in Moab, a breakfast and brunch restaurant was ranked at No. 86 and Moab Garage Co., another cafe in the area at No. 99.

Yelp said they identified businesses and used the total volume and ratings of reviews to rank restaurants across the five southwestern states.

Coming in first place was Tumerico, a Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian restaurant in Tuscon, Arizona.