Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind host unique graduation ceremony

OGDEN, Utah — The 2021 graduating students at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind were honored Wednesday in a graduation ceremony where each reflected on their education journey.

The seven graduates were from the Ogden and Salt Lake areas. Instead of a speaker, each student shared a presentation showcasing their years at the school (VIDEO below).

School officials say their deaf students are ranked No. 1 in the nation for high school completion rates, while the Utah School for the Blind is a leader nationally in STEM and Expanded Core Curriculum.

Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

“This graduation was like no other! It completely focused on the students. English, American Sign Language, and Spanish infused nicely into the ceremony. Each graduate addressed their families and teachers," said Utah School for the Deaf Associate Superintendent Michelle Tanner. "It was a wonderful way to celebrate this important day in their lives. I’m always surprised and entertained as we never know what exactly the students will reveal!”