Utah Scout packs collect 142,000 pounds in food donations

Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 15:05:54-05

OGDEN, Utah — During their Annual Scouting for Food Drive, Utah Scout troops collected an estimated 142,000 pounds of food to help feed families across Utah.

Following the drive, which ran from Jan. 25 through Feb. 12, local Scout packs and troops, along with community food pantries, food banks and other businesses, distributed 59,000 Scouting for Food bags throughout Utah.

“We tried a new approach for collecting donations for our annual food drive this year, and we’re very grateful to our neighbors and friends who made the extra effort to support the Boy Scouts by bringing their donations to our drop off sites,” said Scout Executive Allen Endicott of the BSA Crossroads of The West Council. “People opened up their hearts and their pocketbooks and dropped off not only filled bags, but cases and pallets full of nutritious, non-perishable food to help feed hungry families across Utah."

