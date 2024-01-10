Utah set to become a vacation hotspot... in 2050

SALT LAKE CITY — While the rest of the world may end up crumbling due to rising temperatures and sea levels, Utah will be right there to take advantage!

According to a new study, Utah will be one of the nation's top vacation destinations in 2050 as other current hotspots literally become too hot to enjoy due to climate change.

Using data from NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the casinos.us study was able to determine which states are likely to see the most severe effects due to climate change.

Factoring in all the information, in a quarter-century from now, it's expected that Utah will rank No. 4 in the country when it comes to being a tourist destination.

The study shared data that showed the sea levels of current popular destinations such as Texas, California and Florida have risen as much as 18 inches since 1950.

"Climate models predict that sea levels will continue to rise due to ice melt and warming ocean temperatures, and they’ll possibly do so at an accelerating rate," the study reads.

TOP VACATION HOTSPOTS IN 2050 :



Alaska Montana Wyoming UTAH Vermont Idaho Maine New York Wisconsin Nevada

The creators of the study suggest turning the car around in 2050 and heading north as Florida and California become much hotter if trends continue.

"By 2050, the National Integrated Heat Health Information System predicts that almost every district in Florida will experience more than 35 'extreme heat days' per year. Their definition of an extreme heat day is one where the temperature is in the top 1% of historic values," the study reported.

The moral of the story is go out and buy your national parks pass now before the masses overrun Utah's Big 5 in a few decades.