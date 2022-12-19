Watch Now
Utah shop makes list of best places for hot chocolate

Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 19, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — It hasn't been scientifically proven, but there's little doubt that nothing helps beat the bitter cold Utah winter temperatures than a nice mug of hot chocolate.

Luckily, a shop in our own backyard is among the best of the best when it comes to the liquid deliciousness that so many crave during the holiday season.

Hatch Family Chocolates in Salt Lake City was just named to the Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate in the U.S., according to Yelp.

The popular online source for restaurant and business reviews compiled its list by finding mentions of hot chocolate in its reviews, then ranked the locations by a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning hot chocolate between Jan 1-Nov. 22 of this year.

The rankings placed Hatch Family Chocolates at No. 17 in the country and it was the only Beehive State location to receive the honor.

Complete rankings of best places to get hot chocolate in the U.S.:

  1. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates – Sacramento
  2. Kakawa Chocolate House – Santa Fe
  3. Chocolate Museum & Cafe – Orlando
  4. Rey Amargo Chocolate Shop – Seattle
  5. 1927 S’mores Company – Portland, Oregon
  6. La Panadería – San Antonio
  7. The Chocolate Dragon Bittersweet Cafe & Bakery – Oakland
  8. Amara Chocolate & Coffee – Pasadena
  9. Coffee Call – Baton Rouge
  10. Café y Chocolate – Philadelphia
  11. Roste Chocolate House – Portland, Oregon
  12. Rev Coffee – Smyrna, Georgia
  13. The Bent Spoon – Princeton, New Jersey
  14. Newyorktitlan – Brooklyn
  15. Katherine Anne Confections – Chicago
  16. The Frosty Barrel – Newcastle, Washington
  17. HATCH FAMILY CHOCOLATES - SALT LAKE CITY
  18. French Broad Chocolate Lounge – Asheville
  19. The Hot Chocolatier – Chattanooga
  20. Hot Chocolate Sparrow – Orleans, Massachusetts
