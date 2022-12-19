Utah shop makes list of best places for hot chocolate

SALT LAKE CITY — It hasn't been scientifically proven, but there's little doubt that nothing helps beat the bitter cold Utah winter temperatures than a nice mug of hot chocolate.

Luckily, a shop in our own backyard is among the best of the best when it comes to the liquid deliciousness that so many crave during the holiday season.

Hatch Family Chocolates in Salt Lake City was just named to the Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate in the U.S., according to Yelp.

The popular online source for restaurant and business reviews compiled its list by finding mentions of hot chocolate in its reviews, then ranked the locations by a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning hot chocolate between Jan 1-Nov. 22 of this year.

The rankings placed Hatch Family Chocolates at No. 17 in the country and it was the only Beehive State location to receive the honor.

Complete rankings of best places to get hot chocolate in the U.S. :