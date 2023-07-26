Utah ski resort auctions chair lifts for a good cause

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Solitude Mountain Ski Resort is auctioning 75 chairs from its retired lift called Eagle Express.

The online auction is from Aug 1-7. Opening bids will start at $500. The highest bidders can pick up their chairs from Solitude on August 11. Eagle Express was built in 1989 and has provided access to many resorts ski runs.

According to the resort, maintaining the chairlift has been challenging in recent years as parts have become increasingly difficult to source.

All proceeds for the auction will go towards the Solitude Fund, a new initiative created by the resort. This initiative will provide funds for staff in unexpected times of hardship the resort said in a press release.

The chair is being replaced with a highspeed 6-person chairlift this summer. The new Doppelmayr chairlift is under construction and expected to be operational by mid-December 2023.

