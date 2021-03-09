Utah ski season ending early to mid-April for most resorts

Most of Utah's skiing and snowboarding destinations have about a month left of their lifts being open.

Current expected closing dates:



Alta - April 18 (with a "bonus weekend:" April 23-25)

Beaver Mountain - April 4

Brian Head - April 18

Brighton - April 18

Deer Valley Resort - April 11

Eagle Point - April 4

Nordic Valley - March 28

Park City Mountain - April 11

Powder Mountain - April 11

Snowbasin - April 11

Solitude - April 18

Sundance - April 4

Woodward Park City - April 18

These dates are subject to change. Park City Mountain announced Monday that their closing date was extended to April 11 (it was formerly listed as the 4th on skiutah.com).

Cherry Peak and Snowbird have not yet announced their expected closing dates.