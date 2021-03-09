Menu

Utah ski season ending early to mid-April for most resorts

Park City Mountain extends by a week
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 17:56:12-05

Most of Utah's skiing and snowboarding destinations have about a month left of their lifts being open.

Current expected closing dates:

  • Alta - April 18 (with a "bonus weekend:" April 23-25)
  • Beaver Mountain - April 4
  • Brian Head - April 18
  • Brighton - April 18
  • Deer Valley Resort - April 11
  • Eagle Point - April 4
  • Nordic Valley - March 28
  • Park City Mountain - April 11
  • Powder Mountain - April 11
  • Snowbasin - April 11
  • Solitude - April 18
  • Sundance - April 4
  • Woodward Park City - April 18

These dates are subject to change. Park City Mountain announced Monday that their closing date was extended to April 11 (it was formerly listed as the 4th on skiutah.com).

Cherry Peak and Snowbird have not yet announced their expected closing dates.

