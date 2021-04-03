Utah ski season wrapping up

This is the last weekend for some of Utah's ski (and snowboard) resorts, and most others will be closed by the end of the month.

Cherry Peak's final day was Saturday. Beaver Mountain, Sundance and Eagle Point seasons end Sunday (April 4).

Nordic Valley wrapped up the season last weekend.

Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, Powder Mountain and Snowbasin will close* April 11.

The final day for Brian Head, Brighton, Solitude and Woodward Park City is April 18.

Alta "closes" April 18 as well, but it will reopen for three extra days on April 23-25.

Snowbird is the winter resort staying open the latest. Its final day is May 31 (Memorial Day), but it will close down gradually until then.

The entire mountain is open through April 11. After that, certain lifts and areas will close in phases:



Chickadee Bowl, Mid-Gad, Baby Thunder, Baby Thunder Conveyor and Terrain Park close April 11

Baldy Express, Wilbere, Gadzoom and Gad 2 close April 18

Chickadee Lift closes May 2

Peruvian, Peruvian Tunnel and Mineral Basin close May 23

The resort's daily opening schedule ends after May 9, at which point Snowbird will begin its weekend-only schedule on May 14. It will be open Friday-Sunday through May 30. It will then open for its final day on Memorial Day, May 31.

During this time, Peruvian, Peruvian Tunnel and Mineral Basin lifts will be open through May 23. Little Cloud and the Tram are open through May 31.

*Editor's note: The sources of these closing dates are skiutah.com and snowbird.com/spring. Generally, closing dates refer to the final day the resort is open. Dates are subject to change. Check resorts' individual websites/social media pages or contact them directly for further information or clarification.