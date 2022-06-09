Utah small businesses still struggle to hire staff

SALT LAKE CITY — “Help Wanted” signs can still be found posted outside locations throughout Utah as the challenge of hiring staff can be especially difficult for a small business owner.

However, one Salt Lake entrepreneur is dealing with the workforce shortage.

Jorge Fiero of Rico Brand Foods in Salt Lake City has been around for more than two decades, dealing with the everchanging landscape of having and growing a small food business.

Fiero became a big hit when began his career selling beans at the Salt Lake Farmers Market. Now, after 2 years of limited vendors due to the pandemic, the market is back and bigger than ever.

Rico Foods is also doing well, especially with a new meal-to-go he calls the "Rico Box;" but success means the need for more dedicated employees.

Add in supply chain issues and the increased price of gas to distribute products, Fiero said he’s feeling the pain many small business owners are experiencing right now.

“Gasoline has doubled! You’re right, we deliver, I own my own distribution company and we deliver absolutely everything that consumers buy in supermarkets, to every supermarket," said Fiero.

But after more than 20 years, Fiero said he has thankfully been able to adapt, and that his loyal customers are sticking with him.

Fiero's big concern is keeping up with the popularity of the "Rico Box" and he’s now advertising for a cook to work Saturdays only at the farmers market.