Utah spring break travelers report mix of delays and smooth trips

SALT LAKE CITY — As spring break travel picks up across the country, some travelers are running into delays and long lines, while others say their trips are going off without major problems.

Reports of college students being delayed or rerouted while trying to return to Utah from spring break trips have some travelers reconsidering their plans in the coming weeks. Concerns about TSA staffing and the busy travel season are adding to the uncertainty.

FOX 13 News talked to travelers at Salt Lake International Airport Monday.

“We’re just happy to be here!”

The Thomas family traveled from Texas to Utah for a spring break ski trip and say they were relieved their journey was relatively easy.

“We got to the airport a little bit earlier today and didn’t have any issues going through TSA,” said Whitney Thomas. “We were slightly delayed and that was from the weather, but we made it.”

Her daughter Suzy said the boarding process still took longer than expected.

“It was kind of taking a really long time getting on, so I kind of thought it was useless waking up early,” she said.

Their biggest complaint had nothing to do with airport lines.

“I’m not happy about the temperatures,” said Levi Thomas, who hoped for colder weather and more snow during their ski vacation.

While things appeared to be moving smoothly at Salt Lake City International Airport Monday, travelers arriving from other cities described much more chaotic scenes.

Hadlee and Monty Garish flew in from New York’s JFK Airport and said the crowds there were overwhelming.

“It was wild. It was 6 a.m. when we got to the airport and it was just weaving through every line possible,” Hadlee Garish said.

“People were outside in the baggage area for curbside and I’ve never seen so many people.”

“Yeah, pretty bad,” Monty Garish added.

The couple said arriving early, paying for priority services and staying patient helped them make it through the crowds.

“Just be calm and kind and hang in there,” Hadlee Garish said with a laugh.

Not every traveler had a smooth experience.

Linda Larsen of North Ogden said she spent hours at the airport before realizing her trip to Florida likely wouldn’t happen.

“I’ve been here since five o’clock this morning,” Larsen said. “Had canceled flights, can’t meet delays… anyway I’m two days out. I had to reschedule two days from today.”

Despite the setback, Larsen remained upbeat.

“I’m just trying to get to Florida. Spring break! I should have known better,” she said with a laugh.

Travel agents say stories like Larsen’s highlight the importance of planning ahead during busy spring break travel weeks.

Tom Eichelberger, who runs the South Jordan-based travel company Cruising and Tours, says many people wait until the last minute to book trips.

“I get a lot of clients call me last minute saying, ‘Hey Tom, can you get a trip for me?’ and I’ll do the best I can,” he said. “But you’ve got to plan far enough ahead for spring break because things fill up quickly.”

Long security lines have been reported at several major airports around the country, including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and New York, as storms and heavy travel demand impact flights.

Eichelberger says the best way to avoid travel headaches is to give yourself extra time.

“The golden rule is usually show up two hours early,” he said. “During spring break we’re telling people to make that an extra hour or two just to plan for those delays.”

Despite the concerns, he says most travelers are still committed to their plans.

“I haven’t had anyone cancel,” Eichelberger said. “People are like, ‘Hey, we’re going no matter what. We want to enjoy this with the family.’”

His advice for travelers: don’t wait to take the trips you’ve been dreaming about.

“Don’t wait, get out and travel now,” he said. “People always say they’ll wait until next year. Next year sometimes never comes around. Something else comes up. So I always tell people make it happen now — go today, go as much as you can and enjoy it.”