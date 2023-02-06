Utah State basketball player from Ukraine responds after Colorado State fans chant 'Russia'

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Colorado State fans are under fire for their behavior at Saturday night’s basketball game against Utah State. Their fan section repeatedly chanted “Russia” at Max Shulga, a Utah State player who is from Ukraine.

“It is not just something you can say during a game for a point because it’s way bigger than the game,” said Khrystyna Frank.

Frank is Ukrainian and graduated from Utah State last year. She was part of the women’s volleyball team and plays for Ohio University now.

She says Colorado State’s behavior was “ignorant.”

“Especially Max, I know, especially with his family being in Kiev how hard it is for him, saying something like that not only affects the game but really affects your life,” she said.

In a statement posted to Twitter by CSU's athletics department, the team issued an apology to Shulga and Utah State.

"Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues," the statement reads in part. "For something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

In response to FOX 13 News' request for comment, Utah State Athletics issued the following statement:

"Utah State University and its Athletics Department fully supports Max Shulga, and his family, who reside in Ukraine. The incident that occurred during our men's basketball game at Colorado State last night was inappropriate and unacceptable. We appreciate the Colorado State Administration and basketball staff for not condoning such behavior."

Shulga also released a statement saying he accepts CSU's apology, and gave his take on the incident:

“First, I would like to thank the Colorado State administration and Coach Medved for their immediate support and understanding following the disappointing events during last night’s game.

"This has been an extremely difficult and challenging year with my family and loved ones so far away and living in constant danger. I pray daily for the conflict to come to a close and for peace to be restored for my people in Ukraine.

"As for the chants last night, while extremely upsetting in the moment, I also know how emotions can run high during competition and people can do and say things they do not really mean. Colorado State and its fans have apologized and I accept and appreciate the apology.

"I hope you will all join me in praying for peace in Ukraine. Go Aggies!”

The one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine is approaching and Yevgen Kovalov with the Utah Ukrainian Association says the fear hasn’t gone away. He said Saturday night’s fan section crossed the line.

“It’s just too painful. It’s very inappropriate, to say the least,” he said.

Ukrainians are asking everyone to be aware and educated about the war happening overseas. They also want people to know that kindness goes a long way.

“Ukrainians are going through a very difficult time and it's very emotional and sensitive. Being in a different country adds to that. Just be kind,” said Kovalov.