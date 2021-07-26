Watch
Utah state employees asked to work remotely for 2 days due to bad air quality

FOX 13
Haze is seen in Salt Lake City, which experts say is smoke from wildfires burning northwest of Utah.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jul 26, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The air quality remains poor in Utah due to wildfires raging in the West. As a result, state employees were asked to work from home both Monday and Tuesday.

The hope being that fewer vehicles on the road would mean less emissions.

Utah's department of environmental quality said, it expects the air for the next couple of days to be ijn the "unhealthy" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" categories.

