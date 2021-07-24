Watch
Wildfire burning near Snowbasin

Jessie Lynn
Smoke from a wildfire near Snowbasin Resort is seen from Pineview Reservoir in Weber County.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 19:30:42-04

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Crews are responding to a wildfire near Snowbasin Resort.

It was first reported to the Weber Fire District as a grass fire around 4:25 p.m., located near 5200 Old Snowbasin Road in Huntsville.

By about 5 p.m., a large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.

There is no official word yet on structures threatened or evacuations.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as the situation develops.

