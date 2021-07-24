Wildfire burning near Snowbasin

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Crews are responding to a wildfire near Snowbasin Resort.

It was first reported to the Weber Fire District as a grass fire around 4:25 p.m., located near 5200 Old Snowbasin Road in Huntsville.

By about 5 p.m., a large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.

There is no official word yet on structures threatened or evacuations.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as the situation develops.