Utah State player Josh Davis upgraded to fair condition after cardiac arrest

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State football player Josh Davis has been upgraded to fair condition after suffering cardiac arrest during practice Thursday.

Davis was immediately treated by training staff after collapsing during spring drills inside Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. He was originally transported to Logan Regional Hospital where he was stabilized before being moved to McKay-Dee Hospital.

The hospital's critical care team treated Davis with therapeutic hypothermia to lower his body temperature to preserve his neurological function.

Davis has since been taken off "life-sustaining medical devices" and is now breathing on his own, according to a statement from the university.

As personnel were dealing with Davis, his teammates were seen taking a knee and bowing their heads on the field.

A freshman wide receiver from Carlsbad, Calif., Davis redshirted last season fr the Aggies. School officials said Davis' parents flew in to Utah on Thursday evening to be with their son.

Utah State University Photo of Josh Davis inside hospital with parents and Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson

A photo released by the university showed Davis in the hospital surrounded by his parents and head coach Blake Anderson.