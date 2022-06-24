Utah State University plane crashes in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A single-engine plane belonging to Utah State University crashed in a remote part of Cache County early Friday.

The plane went down about a mile from a nearby road on private property in Mendon, just west of Logan. According to the Cache County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred in the southwest portion of the county.

It's not known how many people were on board when the plane crashed or their condition.

The Aviation Technology program at Utah State trains pilots and technicians for the aviation industry.

