Utah State University professor pleads guilty to embezzling funds

LOGAN, Utah — A professor at Utah State University who was charged with stealing more than $11,800 over a span of about four-and-a-half years has pleaded guilty.

Between May 2018 and January 2022, investigators said Terry Messmer filed fraudulent reimbursement claims.

Messmer, who works in the Department of Wildland Resources at USU's College of Natural Resources, traveled a lot for his work. According to court documents, he would often take university-owned fleet vehicles on these trips, but then claim reimbursement for taking his personal vehicle. Police said this happened a total of 24 documented times, with $10,451 paid directly to him.

There were additional alleged fraudulent claims, such as claiming non-work expenses during trips. These added up to $1,420, bringing the total amount to $11,871.

After his arrest in May, he was charged with misuse of public money, communications fraud, and falsifying/altering government records.

On Monday, Messmer signed an agreement to plead guilty to the first charge, and the other two would be dismissed. In doing so, the charge would be reduced from its initial felony status to a class-A misdemeanor. He also agreed to pay $23,640 in restitution, and the prosecutors would recommend to the judge that he not be sentenced to jail.

The agreement was authorized and signed by the prosecuting attorney and the judge presiding over the case.