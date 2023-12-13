Watch Now
Utah students among smartest in US when it comes to SAT scores

Alex Brandon/AP
In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a student looks at questions during a college test preparation class.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Dec 13, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — No one can say that Utah doesn't have some of the brightest bulbs in the box when it comes to students in the Beehive State.

New research shows Utah students are the fourth-smartest in the country based on SAT test results.

Nootroedge analyzed all scores from the standardized test across the country, combining reading, writing, language and math to determine each state's average. When the numbers were crunched, Utah students averaged a score of 1,233 out of 1,600.

The ranking placed Utah in the Top 5, just behind Wisconsin, Wyoming,and Kansas.

However, Utah's "genius glow" is not rubbing off on all nearby states as Idaho ranks 48th overall with an average score of 968.

TOP 10 STATES WITH BEST SAT SCORES

  1. Wisconsin - 1,252
  2. Wyoming - 1,244
  3. Kansas - 1,238
  4. UTAH - 1,233
  5. Mississippi - 1,226
  6. Minnesota - 1,225
  7. Nebraska - 1,222
  8. Kentucky - 1,219
  9. South Dakota - 1,219
  10. North Dakota - 1,212

