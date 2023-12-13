Utah students among smartest in US when it comes to SAT scores

SALT LAKE CITY — No one can say that Utah doesn't have some of the brightest bulbs in the box when it comes to students in the Beehive State.

New research shows Utah students are the fourth-smartest in the country based on SAT test results.

Nootroedge analyzed all scores from the standardized test across the country, combining reading, writing, language and math to determine each state's average. When the numbers were crunched, Utah students averaged a score of 1,233 out of 1,600.

The ranking placed Utah in the Top 5, just behind Wisconsin, Wyoming,and Kansas.

However, Utah's "genius glow" is not rubbing off on all nearby states as Idaho ranks 48th overall with an average score of 968.

TOP 10 STATES WITH BEST SAT SCORES

