Utah Task Force One returning to Utah

Team wraps up operations following Hurricane Helene
A photo released by FEMA showing members of Utah Task Force One being debriefed. It is daytime, and the crew stands in a field filled with debris from the storms.
Utah Task Force One is on it's way back to Utah after finishing their operations in the southeastern United States following Hurricane Helene.

FEMA made the announcement Saturday via their official National US&R Response System Facebook page, where the agency says the team "successfully completed their missions for Hurricane Helene."

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the team originally deployed to areas of North Carolina and Tennessee after Hurricane Helene made landfall. The team was later repositioned to Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

There is no word yet on the exact time the team of nearly 80 first-responders is expected to arrive back in Utah. However, the journey is expected to be a lengthy one, as previous reports indicate it's at least a 27-hour drive from Atlanta back to the Beehive State.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

