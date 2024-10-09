Utah Task Force One repositions ahead of Hurricane Milton

PERRY, Georgia — A team of Utahns who have spent the past 10 days assisting in recovery and clean-up efforts in Tennessee following Hurricane Helene have now been moved to best assist those expected to be affected by Hurricane Milton.

Utah Task Force One announced Tuesday that it has been moved to Perry, Georgia to be in position to quickly move into Florida after Milton moves through later this week.

In addition to the move, the Utah team expanded from 45 members to 80, along with the addition of K9s and new equipment, making it officially a Type 1 team.

Unified Fire

Late last month, Utah Task Force One was deployed to Unicoi County in eastern Tennessee after Helene devastated the area. In addition to search and rescue efforts, the team focused on retrieving vehicles from a river near the town of Erwin and removing thick layers of debris.

Unified Fire

The west coast of Florida is expected to receive a direct hit from Milton, which is a Cat. 5 storm as of Tuesday evening.