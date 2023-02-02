Utah team combines Black History Month with pro hockey in collaboration with local business

SALT LAKE CITY — One local business owner becomes the first black clothing designer to collaborate with a professional hockey team, taking Utah and the hockey world by storm.

Timothy Horton, the owner of the luxury streetwear brand Koda'Fe, received a message one day from the Utah grizzlies about the opportunity.

"To get the call in from a hockey team is rare, a lot of hockey teams all over from the NHL to ECHL don't get the display of designers working with them," he said. "So for me to be a black designer and them reaching out to me I thought it's history in the making so I gotta do it."

Horton's entire collection showcases his brilliance as a designer, every detail has meaning to the Grizzlies, Black History Month, or his personal brand.

"I didn't sketch anything, I didn't draw anything, it was mainly me just coming up with everything off the top," Horton said.

The Grizzlies collab all started with the claw.

"This is the normal patch for the Grizzlies, what I did is I just put the color scheme of the black history colorway," Horton said.

The Black History Colorway consists of black, yellow, green, and red each with their own symbolic meaning, they are also the colors seen on many African flags.

In a book published in 1921 by the Universal Negro Improvement Association they wrote this: "Red is the color of the blood which men must shed for their redemption and liberty; black is the color of the noble and distinguished race to which we belong; green is the color of the luxuriant vegetation of our Motherland."

When the color yellow came along it was thought to be a symbol of optimism.

The Black History Month logo is prominent on the varsity jackets the collection showcases and the logo is filled with a subtle salute to the Beehive State.

"If you look closely, you see the yellow, so the yellow showcases the beehive," Horton said.

As fabulous as the collection may be, it's all part of something bigger -- The Grizzlies first ever black history night where they plan to showcase black artists, musicians, and talent.

"One of the biggest things for us as the hockey team is we want to be a part of the community," said Jared Youngman, the Utah Grizzlies Vice President.

The Grizzlies Head Coach, Ryan Kinasewich says playing at the Maverick Center is electric and they hope that others who may not be fond of hockey can experience the electric energy too.

"Obviously it's bringing out a different fan base for us and to have different people in the building to come and see an exciting game it's good to see," Kinasewich said.

The Grizzlies hope one of their stars, #7 John Walker keeps first-time fans wanting more.

"Once you watch #7 run his mouth and throw a few punches you'll want to come back," Kinasewich said.

While Walker chimed in on the fact that he hasn't bitten anyone while playing for the Grizzlies, yet.

The Grizzlies and Horton say it's not just about the puck making it through the goal, but how the sport can bring people of all backgrounds together.

"Come out and support the grizzlies and see what it's all about," Walker said.

"For us all to come together not only to support hockey but to show that it's all about one race... the human race," Horton said.

The Grizzlies Black History Night will take place on Feb. 4 as they take on the Allen Americans. Koda Fe's and Grizzlies collaboration will also be available for purchase at the team store or through Instagram.