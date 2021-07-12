Utah team continues in Florida condo collapse recovery efforts

SURFSIDE, Utah — Two members of a Utah disaster team remain in Florida assisting recovery efforts at the site of a condominium collapse that has so far claimed the lives of 90 people.

Utah Task Force 1 shared photos over the weekend of team members Wade Russell and Mike Ulibarri among the rubble of the Champlain Towers South.

Utah continues to support the recovery efforts for the Champlain Tower collapse. As part of the Federal US&R program Utah Task Force 1 is honored to support our family in Miami-Dade during this very difficult time. #miamidade @FireAuthority pic.twitter.com/lE3Rbv3Jyw — Utah Task Force 1 (@UTTF1) July 12, 2021

The Utah crew is one of 28 teams around the country trained in specialized areas that can be of benefit when disaster strikes.

"As part of the Federal US&R program Utah Task Force 1 is honored to support our family in Miami-Dade during this very difficult time," the team tweeted Sunday.

Authorities announced Sunday an additional 10 victims had been found, including three children all under the age of 10.

#UPDATE 76: We have identified ten additional victims who tragically and unexpectedly lost their lives in the Surfside building collapse, including three young children. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/reM4KURcPR — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 11, 2021

Last week, efforts switched from rescue to recovery following the collapse of the 12-story building on June 24.