Utah team continues in Florida condo collapse recovery efforts

Utah Task Force 1
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jul 12, 2021
SURFSIDE, Utah — Two members of a Utah disaster team remain in Florida assisting recovery efforts at the site of a condominium collapse that has so far claimed the lives of 90 people.

Utah Task Force 1 shared photos over the weekend of team members Wade Russell and Mike Ulibarri among the rubble of the Champlain Towers South.

The Utah crew is one of 28 teams around the country trained in specialized areas that can be of benefit when disaster strikes.

"As part of the Federal US&R program Utah Task Force 1 is honored to support our family in Miami-Dade during this very difficult time," the team tweeted Sunday.

Authorities announced Sunday an additional 10 victims had been found, including three children all under the age of 10.

Last week, efforts switched from rescue to recovery following the collapse of the 12-story building on June 24.

