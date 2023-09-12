Utah Tech confirms women's head basketball coach under investigation

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Utah Tech University has announced it is currently investigating the head coach of the school's women's basketball program.

The school said it is investigating allegations made against coach J.D. Gustin. While the university did not release the accusations made against the coach, the Salt Lake Tribune reports players allege Gustin engaged in bullying and humiliating players.

"Upon learning of the allegations, the university has been working decisively to address them in accordance with our university’s values and policies to ensure they have been upheld," the school announced in a statement.

According to the Tribune report, Gustin "used obscenities while insulting [players], humiliated them in front of teammates, gave the silent treatment to some, and threatened to revoke scholarships."

Players also claim that Gustin gave them "unsolicited back rubs and shoulder massages, and made comments about players’ bodies and sex lives, which they said made them feel uncomfortable."

Gustin, who is entering his eighth season with the school, has not commented publicly about the allegations and has declined comment on the investigation.