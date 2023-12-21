Utah Tech president to step down after 10 years with school

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Utah Tech University President Richard Williams announced Thursday that he will step down from his position early next year to focus on other opportunities.

The school said Williams will leave office on Jan. 5 and that Chief of Staff Courtney White has been named interim president.

“I am beyond grateful for my tenure at Utah Tech,” Williams said. “What we have built, experienced and accomplished together is nothing short of remarkable. Our collective success is a testament to what a group of people with passion, skill and purpose can achieve.”

Williams joined the school in 2014, the year after it was designated a university, and helped guide it through the transition from Dixie State University to Utah Tech.

During Williams' tenure, the school added more than 200 academic programs and the university's first graduate degrees, while also growing student enrollment by 42 percent.