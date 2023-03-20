Utah teenager killed in rollover accident in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A 16-year-old boy from Spanish Fork died Saturday after the vehicle he was in rolled, ejecting him and two others.

The Juab County Sheriff's Office said four teenagers, all males between 15-18 years old, were driving on Weiss Highway around 11 a.m. when the accident occurred. The driver was reportedly going too fast when he approached a turn. The vehicle went off the side of the road and rolled, ejecting the three passengers. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected. Police believe the three passengers were not wearing seat belts.

One of the ejected passengers died from his injuries. Another was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The third passenger and the driver were taken to the hospital by ambulance; the severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

The boy who died was a 16-year-old from Spanish Fork, the sheriff's office said. They have not released his name as of Sunday evening.

The Nebo School District confirmed that the teen who was killed attended Spanish Fork High School.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic news that one of our Spanish Fork High students passed away this weekend in a car accident," a district spokesperson wrote in a statement to FOX 13 News. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. At this time, we also have another student in critical condition from the accident. We are praying for a full recovery. Spanish Fork High will have a crisis counseling team available to assist any student, teacher, or staff member."