Utah tortoise learns he can crawl, but he can't hide

SALT LAKE CITY — A local Salt Lake City tortoise that wanted to stretch its legs made a run crawl for the open road. Unfortunately, its, well, "tortoise-like speed" ended the breakout shortly after it began.

The University of Utah Police and campus security first noticed the little guy on Oct. 3 near the school's Orthopaedic Center.

Wondering what to do, officers called Utah Reptile Rescue to help reunite the tortoise with its rightful owner.

The Rescue came through big time, connecting "Frankie" with his caretakers at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home.

It's not known if "Frankie" has attempted an escape before, but if he gives it another go, perhaps he should call his friend the hare.