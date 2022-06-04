Utah treasure hunt organizers release first clue for $20,000 bounty

SALT LAKE CITY — The third annual treasure hunt organized by a pair of Utahns is officially underway after the first clue was released Friday afternoon.

David Cline and John Maxim have hidden a treasure chest filled with $20,000 in cash somewhere in Utah.

The pair of Salt Lake City real estate investors wanted to clarify a few things before the whole state begins searching for the bounty. First, the chest is hidden, not buried.

In addition, they wrote:



The chest is not on private property so no trespassing anywhere.

We picked this year's location with safety in mind. No rock climbing, mountain goating, crazy bush wacking or digging is necessary.

Treat the mountains and trails with utmost respect. Leave them cleaner than you found them.

Remember to take plenty of water and sunscreen.

Be aware of wildlife.

As promised, Cline and Maxim shared the first clue on Friday. It came in the form of a poem, which read:

Start your search with each cool morning

Think how they would send a warning

Around or through where two birds feed

Look down on your faithful steed

Rest a moment when that's done

Then turn now from the rising sun

Around the heart but don't yet stop

Wave as you pass Weathertop

Left or right it's up to you

One is better though both will do

You'll know your close with branches swinging

Listen to the hills all singing

Kiss the tree that's all alone

And find the chest beneath the stone

They will share a new clue every Friday on their Instagram pages.

The treasure hunt boundaries are outlined in the map below:

@the.cline.fam and @onthejohn (via Instagram)

In the first hunt, the treasure was discovered in just four days. Last year, it took 17 days.