Utah turf supplier busts myths about artificial grass

LINDON, Utah — Taylor Brown, the owner of Elite Turf Supply, gets a lot of questions about turf.

“Is it hard to maintain? Is it hard to install?" he said. "And the truth of it is just making sure that it's properly installed, it's going to last those 25-30 years for you.”

Will it smell if your dog pees on it? No; turf suppliers have a product that eliminates those odors, Brown said.

The biggest question he gets: does it actually look like real grass?

“My first job ever was on a golf course," What drew me to turf is the beauty of the landscape... greenery."

Not every turf lawn will be exactly the same; there are multiple types of turf, each with a different look and feel.

“Is it just for a residential yard?" said Brown. "Is there a pet involved? Is this for a sports field? And that's where the fun really begins."

From “Platinum Dream” to “Dynamic Putt," turf can vary from 1.5 inches thick to 2 inches.

“The nice thing about turf is that it can combine the beauty from what a well-mowed lawn looks like, you can combine that and have that year-round," said Brown.

With the Utah Senate passing a buy-back bill that could give Utahns anywhere from $1 to $2 per square foot of turf, Brown’s phone is already ringing nonstop with people curious about replacing their lawns come spring.

“We expect that with what's happening on the Hill, more rebates, more incentives will be coming," said Brown. "And with that, it's the education piece. We feel that we have a huge opportunity to get in front of the state to educate them that turf really has come a long way.”