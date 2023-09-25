Utah veteran makes it his mission to replace old, tattered flags

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — If you drive through Benjamin Moorhead's neighborhood, you'll find more than just a few stars and stripes waving in the wind.

"I've been in Utah since 2015, and this is the only place I've been that's probably more patriotic than the South," Moorhead said.

This weekend, Moorhead noticed a tattered flag in his North Ogden neighborhood, so he placed a new one on the homeowner's porch — which is now waving high in glory. The homeowner took to Facebook to thank the "Good Samaritan" and asked for the community's help in identifying who the man was. Quickly, neighbors helped identify Moorhead. This isn't the first or last time the third-generation marine has gifted someone a new flag.

"We're all busy, we have things to do, and there's things that get skipped and looked over and the flag is probably going to be one of them because it's not inside your house with your kids and sports and all the things you're going to," Moorhead said. "I know that, so when it happens, I'll just put one on the porch."

Moorhead says he keeps the flags in the back of his car, and he even has a new order coming on Sunday. His time in the military taught him about the importance of retiring tattered flags.

"The flag itself is just a piece of cloth, doesn't really mean anything. It's what it stands for that means everything to veterans like me and those to come," Moorhead said.

The gift of a new flag is a simple way to brighten someone's day, which is something Moorhead says we should all try to do more often.

"We all just need to be a little nicer to each other, and if you can help somebody in some way and possibly put a smile on their face, then let's do that," Moorhead said.