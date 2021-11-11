Utah veterans honored for their service and sacrifice

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox and Senator Mitt Romney spent part of Veterans Day paying tribute to Utah military service members for their service.

In a ceremony at the University of Utah, they presented medallions to 11 service members for acts of valor, careers of service and other accomplishments. You can see the full list of honorees here. The ceremony included a 21-gun salute on campus.

In his remarks, Gov. Cox thanked all Utah veterans for their service. He noted that some were called up in the last year to deal with an earthquake, windstorms, civil unrest and the pandemic.

"You responded as you always do. With love in your hearts, with strong backs to carry the weight," he said. "You came to our rescue. You’ve done it over and over and over again. And you'll do it again when we need you."

Sen. Romney said he would like to see more youth get involved in service, as members of the military do.

"I think it’d be a wonderful thing if all the young people in our country were able to serve in the military or with regards to some other cause that took them beyond themselves," he said. "So that we could recognize again, the degree of sacrifice and commitment of those who’ve served and those who allow us to live the lives we live."